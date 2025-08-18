Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (August 18, 2025)

From ITC’s playbook of scaling cloud kitchens to Artha Venture’s fund close, YourStory brings you today’s headlines with the latest developments across sectors.

Featured stories

ITC Food Tech banks on synergies to deliver the goods

ITC—a household name for various categories, from cigarettes and shower gels to atta and cookies—has been steadily building its game plan in the fresh foods segment with ITC Food Tech.

In an interview with YourStory, Bhalla details ITC’s strategy in fresh foods and its measured expansion plan in the segment. He also talks about the challenges of running cloud kitchens and the strong synergies across the ITC ecosystem, which the foodtech business benefits from. Read more.

Latest news

Tamil Nadu unveils incentives to push semiconductor mission

Tamil Nadu has rolled out a fresh set of measures under its Rs 500-crore Semiconductor Mission 2030, seeking to position the state as a hub for chip design, testing, and manufacturing.

The government on Monday sanctioned a Semiconductor Design Promotion Scheme, which will provide subsidies and prototyping grants to fabless design firms. Alongside, new Centres of Excellence will be established under the state-run TIDCO in partnership with private players, with a mandate to conduct research, testing, and training. Read more.

Funding news

DOBRA raises Rs 1.5 cr seed round led by D2C Insider Super Angels Fund

DOBRA, a food and beverage brand that reimagines traditional favourites, has raised Rs 1.5 crore in a seed round led by the D2C Insider Super Angels Fund.

The company said the funding will support its expansion across offline modern retail and food service channels, as well as digital platforms including quick commerce and direct-to-consumer. DOBRA aims to tap into the rising demand for premium, experience-driven FMCG products in India’s $170-billion market.

Other news

Artha India Ventures closes Rs 432 Cr follow-on fund

Artha India Ventures (AIV) has announced the final close of its follow-on fund, Artha Select Fund (ASF), at Rs 432 crore, surpassing its original target of Rs 330 crore. With this close, Artha’s total assets under management have crossed Rs 1,200 crore.

ASF will invest in the top 15% of performers from Artha’s portfolio of over 135 companies, spread across Artha Venture Fund I, Artha Continuum Fund, and the upcoming AVF II. The fund plans to make Series B and C investments of about Rs 20 crore each in 12–14 companies over the next four years.

OTTplay partners with Amazon

OTTplay Premium, an OTT aggregation platform, has partnered with Amazon Prime to make Prime Lite subscriptions available to its users. The service will be offered in two formats: bundled plans with OTTplay’s partner internet service providers, including NetPlus, KCCL, NXT and Railtel, covering more than 1,000 cities and towns in India; and as an add-on priced at Rs 799 per year for existing OTTplay Premium subscribers. The tie-up will give users access to Prime Video along with other Prime Lite benefits.

K-GCC, Apex Group launch asset servicing programme

KET’s Global Capability College (K-GCC) has partnered with Apex Group to launch its first flagship 10-month full-time autonomous program in asset servicing. The program includes a six-month paid internship and offers assured employment on completion, with a starting salary of Rs 5 lakh per annum.

The initiative is aimed at meeting the rising demand for skilled professionals in India’s growing Global Capability Centre (GCC) sector. It seeks to train and prepare candidates to work with large organisations operating in this space.

(The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day)