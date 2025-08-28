TransBnk raises $25M from Bessemer, 8i, Accion and others

Banking infrastructure platform TransBnk has raised $25 million in a Series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Arkam Ventures, Fundamentum Partnership, and existing backers 8i Ventures, Accion Venture Labs, and GMO Venture Partners.

The Mumbai-based company said it will use the fresh capital to expand internationally and strengthen its technology and product teams.

Founded in 2022 by Vaibhav Tambe, Lavin Kotian, Pulak Jain and Sachin Gupta, TransBnk offers a “single-window” API platform that lets fintechs and corporations connect with multiple banks for onboarding, payments, and reconciliations. The company has integrated with more than 40 banks and supports over 220 clients, who collectively use nearly 1,500 APIs each month.

TransBnk reported growing to “double-digit million” annual dollar revenue within 24 months of inception. The company said it is capital-efficient and profitable at this stage.

“Series B is a massive growth catalyst—fueling our roadmap to scale, innovate, and set new benchmarks in global transaction banking,” said Vaibhav Tambe, CEO and co-founder of TransBnk. “Our proprietary tech Infra is already powering leading NBFCs, Fintech players, Banks, Corporates and we are now expanding this across BFSI, Mid-Corporate & SMEs”.

Vishal Gupta, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, said: “Their deep industry expertise makes them best placed to disrupt corporate banking and transaction banking in India, making it more seamless and reducing fragmentation. We are confident that TransBnk will bring the same transformative spirit and user delight to the corporate and transaction banking ecosystem.”