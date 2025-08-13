UIDAI signs R&D pact with Indian Statistical Institute to boost Aadhaar robustness, security

The Unique Identification Authority of India has signed a five-year joint research and development agreement with the Indian Statistical Institute to further enhance the robustness, security and reliability of Aadhaar operations through data-driven innovations, an official statement said.

The agreement will cover areas such as fraud and anomaly detection, development of biometric liveness detection tools, identification of high-risk enrolment/update categories, improvements in biometric matching algorithms, and other priority areas as mutually decided.

“The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday signed an umbrella agreement with the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) for joint research and development (R&D) to further enhance the robustness, security and reliability of Aadhaar operations through data driven innovations,” the statement said.

The agreement was signed by UIDAI, Deputy Director General (Technology Centre), Tanusree Deb Barma and Indian Statistical Institute, Bengaluru Centre Head B S Daya Sagar in the presence of UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, Ministry of Program Implementation (MoSPI), Additional Secretary, Puja Singh Mandol.

“Our collaboration with the Indian Statistical Institute is a step towards building advanced, secure, and citizen-centric innovation,” Kumar said.