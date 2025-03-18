The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday partnered with Bengaluru-based ﻿Sarvam AI﻿, a full-stack Generative AI (GenAI) startup, to improve the user experience for Aadhaar services.

According to a PIB release, Sarvam will deploy its voice-based interaction solution for resident-centric use cases starting today. The agreement is initially valid for one year and may be extended for an additional year.

The new AI-driven system will provide near real-time feedback for Aadhaar number holders, including information on any potential overcharging during enrollment and updates. It will also issue real-time fraud alerts to Aadhaar holders if suspicious activity is detected during authentication.

The platform will initially support 10 languages—Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, and Malayalam—with more languages scheduled to be added in the coming months.

“UIDAI is a people-centric organisation. GenAI is the next technology evolution in UIDAI's journey as a technology pioneer, building on our long-standing commitment to innovation for facilitating ease of living,” said Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO of UIDAI, in a statement.

Sarvam AI has built a custom GenAI stack that will be hosted on-premise within an air-gapped UIDAI infrastructure to ensure that no data leaves UIDAI’s secure environment at any stage of operation, maintaining full compliance with data sovereignty and security protocols.

Built through UIDAI’s volunteer policy, which enables industry collaborations, Sarvam AI has worked closely with UIDAI’s Technology Centre in Bengaluru to develop and implement the new GenAI solution. UIDAI will retain ownership of this solution.

"We are privileged to collaborate with UIDAI. This engagement exemplifies the immense potential of AI to drive public good,” said Vivek Raghavan, Co-founder of Sarvam AI.