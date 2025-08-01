[Weekly funding roundup July 25- Aug 1] VC inflow remains lacklustre on lower deal volumes

The month of July has been a totally lacklustre period for the Indian startup ecosystem, as venture capital (VC) funding on a weekly basis hovered around the $100 million mark, primarily due to a lower number of deals.

The total funding for the last week of July came in at just $105 million across 15 deals. In contrast, the previous week saw total funding of $120 million.

The month saw the highest funding amount at just $124 million on a weekly basis.

This is largely due to the lower number of deals on a weekly basis, which has hovered around the range of 20 on average. It has a bearing on the overall funding momentum, as the absence of large value deals has brought down the momentum.

The slowdown in the VC inflow has largely been due to the external macroeconomic environment, where trade tensions between countries have had their bearing on the Indian startup ecosystem. The current situation has created a sense of uncertainty among the investors.

It is unlikely that there would be any quick turnaround in the present situation, as the overhang of uncertain macroeconomic environment remains.

Key transactions

SUN Mobility, the battery swapping operator, raised $60 million from Helios Climate and InfraCo Asia.

Fintech startup Navi Technologies raised Rs 170 crore ($19.4 million approx.) from Aarpee Commercial Company, Ravi Dyeware Company and others.

Social gaming platform STAN raised $8.5 million from Bandai Namco Entertainment, Square Enix, and Reazon Holdings, AI Futures Fund, Aptos Labs and others.

AI tutoring startup Arivihan raised $4.17 million from Prosus Ventures and Accel.