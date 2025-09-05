Why aggregation models are the future of flexible workspace distribution

With the fast adaptation of flexible workspace, the coworking segment is witnessing a remarkable transformation in India's commercial real estate landscape, with India's metro cities leading the charge.





According to Collier's report, as of 2024, the country is home to over 500 coworking and managed office brands, covering approximately 72 million sq. ft. across major urban centres.





The flexible workspace market is booming. For example, Cushman & Wakefield reports that India’s flexible office leasing hit a record 12.4 million sq. ft. in 2024 (a 57.5% annual jump), now accounting for roughly 14% of all new office leases.





Across India, there are already about 2,197 coworking centres run by some 500 distinct operators, and leading global providers like IWG (Regus/Spaces) have 4,000+ locations worldwide. This scale and the untapped inventory (for example, roughly 600–730 million sq. ft. of “unorganised” Tier I office stock still exists) show why aggregating workspaces is vital.





Aggregator platforms pool these thousands of offices under one roof, giving companies instant access to a nationwide or global network of ready-to-use, plug-and-play workspaces.

Aggregating complexity: Master service agreements and unified access

For large enterprises, juggling dozens of separate coworking contracts is a challenge. Aggregators solve this with an enterprise Master Service Agreement (MSA): one contract that covers all locations.





Using a centralised dashboard, a company can “import” every workspace membership into one system. This removes “the logistical friction of managing 20-plus contracts and vendor relationships. In practical terms, a corporate client then tracks usage, billing, and renewals for all offices from one place.





Some of the key benefits include:





Consolidated contracts: All operator leases are unified under one MSA, eliminating dozens of individual agreements.

All operator leases are unified under one MSA, eliminating dozens of individual agreements. Single dashboard: Managers see every site’s booking, invoices, and renewal dates immediately.

Managers see every site’s booking, invoices, and renewal dates immediately. One-click updates: Scaling seats up or down or pausing memberships happens with a single action

Scaling seats up or down or pausing memberships happens with a single action Streamlined legal/finance: All vendors and billing flows now fall under one contract, simplifying approvals and audits.





These features mean an enterprise can expand into new regions without re-negotiating leases. For example, a company could add 200 desks across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru at once under one plan, rather than signing three separate deals.

Plug-and-play, hub-and-spoke flexibility

Aggregators also enable “hub-and-spoke” hybrid-office models. Companies can maintain a central HQ (the hub) while giving employees access to local flex-hubs nearer their homes. This improves employee well-being and productivity.





In practice, an aggregator’s network of 100+ city centres lets a team member easily switch from a congested downtown office to a cosy coworking near home. These spaces are fully furnished “plug-and-play” offices, so there’s zero fit-out delay—the company simply books what it needs.





With an aggregator, employees use one app to find and reserve local workspaces. Many platforms even show interactive maps or heat‑maps of workforce locations: managers can match home addresses to the nearest coworking hub, ensuring most commutes are under 10–15 minutes.





This kind of proximity-based booking not only cuts travel time but also boosts adoption of flexible work—staff feel valued because the company provides a conveniently located workspace.

Enterprise adoption and “Core + Flex” strategies

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and other large enterprises are among the heaviest users of flex offices. India already hosts nearly 1,800 GCCs (and over 800 more are expected in the next 5–6 years). Many of these centres use a “Core + Flex” real estate strategy: keeping a core staffed office while supplementing with managed workspaces in new locations.





Cushman & Wakefield notes that enterprises are indeed adopting Core+Flex plans, driving huge demand for agile office solutions. Aggregators make it easy for GCCs to execute this. A GCC expanding into a new city can use the same aggregator account and MSA to access the local network rather than find a new landlord.





According to recent conversations, modern GCCs look for “cost-efficient, asset-light” models and often pick up flex suites in multiple micro-markets. An aggregator can present a single proposal package covering all target areas, with standardised pricing and terms, saving corporate real estate teams countless hours.

Technology, data, and employee experience

Aggregation platforms leverage data and tech to enhance flexibility. Beyond dashboards, they often integrate features like real-time inventory and analytics, and can turn commute and occupancy data into actionable planning.





Aggregators also routinely highlight the sustainability and collaboration benefits of distributed offices, in line with analyst views that “technology integration will continue to shape enterprise flexible workspace demand”. For workers, the outcome is tangible: instead of losing hours to traffic, they have viable workspace choices under one access scheme.

The scale of the aggregated network

India’s organised flex market already covers 70–90 million sq. ft. in Tier I cities, with 20–24% of new leases in these cities via flexible operators. By pooling thousands of sites, aggregators can list on the order of 4000–5000 “organised” workspaces across India, matching or exceeding the footprint of any single brand.





Meanwhile, the massive unorganised office stock represents low-hanging fruit. Flexible operators—and their aggregator partners—are actively converting ageing buildings and strata offices into managed coworking hubs.

Conclusion

In summary, flexible office aggregators are redefining workspace distribution. By offering unified contracts, tech-rich booking platforms, and vast networks of hub-and-spoke offices, they solve key corporate pain points. This model meets the needs of today’s “anywhere workers”: it lets companies deploy space anywhere in minutes and lets employees choose offices a short commute from home.





In effect, an aggregator works like a corporate travel pass, but for desks. With hybrid work well-entrenched and enterprise demand surging, aggregation will only grow more central. By combining data-driven design, human-centric flexibility and end-to-end efficiency, workspace aggregators are the future of flexible office distribution.

Sparsh Khandelwal is the Founder and CEO of Stylework