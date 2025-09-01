Cloud kitchen startup Curefoods marks 5 years, sets eyes on Tier II+ expansion

Bengaluru-based quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain Curefoods has completed five years since its inception. The company, which started in 2020 with the launch of EatFit, now manages a diverse portfolio of food brands serving customers across multiple Indian cities.

Ankit Nagori, Founder of Curefoods, highlighted the company’s journey on X, formerly Twitter. He credited the company’s growth to “dreaming big and executing with discipline,” while stressing the importance of quality, customer trust, and team culture in shaping Curefoods’ trajectory.

“While milestones like this are a moment to pause and celebrate, they’re also a reminder that our journey has only just begun,” Nagori wrote, thanking employees, partners, investors, and customers for their support.

Curefoods aims to use this milestone as a springboard for its next growth phase, with a sharper focus on Tier II and III cities. Factors such as rising disposable incomes, an expanding gig workforce, and greater adoption of digital payments are expected to drive food delivery and organised food services in these markets.

Over the past five years, Curefoods has built out a mix of cloud kitchens and offline formats while expanding its brand portfolio. It operates brands such as Nomad Pizza, Olio Pizza, and Sharief Bhai Biryani, and has recently acquired the South and West operations for doughnut brand Krispy Kreme.

The company counts marquee investors among its backers, including Accel India, Iron Pillar, Alteria Capital, Chiratae Ventures, and Binny Bansal, as it looks to scale operations beyond India’s metro hubs.

Earlier in June, media reports suggested that the cloud kitchen startup had filed its DRHP for an IPO with the market regulator SEBI. The IPO will consist of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale of 4.85 equity shares by existing shareholders, reports in Moneycontrol and The Economic Times said.

As per its Draft Red Herring Prospectus, Curefoods plans to leverage its current supply chain and operational footprint to deepen its offline presence in Tier II+ cities, alongside its digital-first offerings.