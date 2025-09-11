Cleevo is making cleaning easier with eco-friendly solutions

For many generations, Indian households relied on natural and manual cleaning methods using ash, soap bars, or hand scrubbing, all inconvenient approaches requiring excessive effort. In the 1960s, low-cost powders like Nirma and premium solutions like Hindustan Unilever’s Surf marked a shift from labour-intensive scrubbing, making home cleaning faster and easier.

Home hygiene care brand Cleevo aims to bring about another shift. Founded in Chennai in 2022 by Mayank Jain and Karan Shah, it's built on the belief that “home cleaning needs a complete reset, not just a small change.”

Cleevo, short for ‘Cleaning Evolution’, is reimagining household cleaners with compact, non-toxic concentrates that are easier to store, cheaper to transport, and far gentler on the planet. Its range covers kitchens, floors, dishes, glass, and all-purpose cleaning, all designed for reusable, refillable containers. The floor cleaner has emerged as its bestseller on ecommerce platforms.

Instead of bulky liquid bottles, Cleevo sells its cleaners in powder sachets that transform into liquid through a simple DIY process. Each pack includes a bottle and funnel: just pour in the powder, add water, and within minutes, you have a ready-to-use home cleaner.

About 35–40% of customers reorder refill packs, cutting down on repeat bottle purchases and packaging waste, according to the company. So far, Cleevo has recorded the sale of over six lakh sachets, with more than four lakh bottles reused, reducing the need for new packaging.

Jain says the DIY approach boosts engagement. “It draws customers from both established brands and eco-friendly alternatives. Many people even use Cleevo refills with their own bottles, which we fully support. Our bottles come with QR-coded labels to make reordering quick and easy.”

Affordable, non-toxic cleaning products

Beyond convenience, Cleevo positions itself as an affordable alternative to traditional home cleaners. “When it comes to floor cleaners, premium liquid brands charge around Rs 1,000 for 2 litres and standard brands are priced at about Rs 199 for 2 litres. The brand’s sachets produce 5 litres of solution for just Rs 299, minus the bulky packaging,” Jain says.

Customers can purchase Cleevo’s home cleaning products directly from its website, as well as through ecommerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Zepto. Cleevo has served over 2.5 lakh households so far, with around 45% of orders coming from Tier II and Tier III cities. The brand has recorded 15% month-on-month growth and is rapidly expanding its footprint in and beyond metros.

“My strong belief is that sustainability, when made affordable, is for everyone,” says Jain, adding that many consumers choose Cleevo not just for its eco-friendly aspects but for its practical value, effectiveness, and gentleness.

The home hygiene brand prioritises safety around children and pets by using non-toxic ingredients like coconut-based surfactants, citric acid, salt, xanthan gum, and certified fragrances in its home cleaning products. The non-toxic formulations, free of corrosive acids and harsh industrial chemicals, have been created by its in-house R&D and manufacturing unit, led by Dr Priya Digarse in Nashik.

The making of a new-age cleaner

Cleevo’s home cleaning products are the result of five development cycles over two years. The brand initially experimented with tablet-based cleaners; however, initial trials showed that Indian consumers expected visual and olfactory cues like foam, colour, and fragrance, which tablets couldn’t provide.

After experimentation, the company developed a free-flowing powder that dissolves completely, has a strong fragrance, and the desired colours. “Powder isn’t new to Indian consumers. Godrej makes powder hand wash; products like Tang require mixing,” Jain says.

Cleevo’s sustainability focus goes beyond ingredients to include manufacturing and storage savings. “We produce 15,000 sachets daily in a 4,000 sq ft factory today. In a liquid format, the same output would need 10x the space, machinery, electricity, water, and plastic,” Jain explains.

According to a Mordor Intelligence report on cleaning products, eco-friendly cleaning products are expected to expand at an 8.24% CAGR through 2030. Other brands in this sector are Beco, Koparo Clean, and Presto. The brand aims to differentiate itself from the competition through the "less is more" concept that resonates strongly with consumers.

Funding and market reach

After finding favour with thousands of households across India, Cleevo aims to become the go-to cleaning solution for B2B outlets like restaurants, cafes, hotels, and corporate parks. It also has plans to expand into laundry products.

The Chennai-based company has raised Rs 8.5 crore to date, with investors including Eternal Capital, Zeca Capital, DeVC, Utsav Somani (iSeed), Suhail Sameer (OTP Ventures), and other notable angel investors from the Venture Garage Network. These funds supported R&D, factory expansion, marketing, and working capital. “Our goal is to become a household name, like Nirma or Britannia,” Jain says.

The founder believes that sustainable living should be simple and accessible, and the company does this with non-toxic products made in its own R&D and manufacturing unit.

Cleevo’s approach to cleaning products tackles a major industry-wide challenge, offering solutions that could be widely adopted for greater sustainability and efficiency. “Traditional cleaners are 90% water and shipped in bulky plastic bottles. By removing water and reducing packaging, the brand makes its products smaller, easier to handle, ship, and store,” Jain explains.