Venturi Partners’ Fund II announces first close at $150M

Singapore-based venture capital firm Venturi Partners on Tuesday announced the first close of its second fund at $150 million.

The fund, which has a total target corpus of $225 million, saw investments from existing and new investors. Venturi aims to make the final close of the fund by June 2026.

The growth-stage venture capital firm, which has invested in startups, including Country Delight and Cure.fit, is looking to make initial investments of between $15 million and $40 million in 10 companies across high-growth consumer sectors.

Additionally, alongside the main fund, investors in the fund will also be able to co-invest in companies on a 1:1 ratio. This means that for every $1 the fund invests in a company, investors are allowed to put in up to $1 more of their own money directly into that same company.

According to the VC, this strategy has been reinforced by Venturi’s value creation approach, which lies in its close collaboration with founders and active board-level participation by leveraging deep sector operating expertise.

“Amidst global volatility, India continues to emerge as a strong growth market, creating a compelling long-term investment opportunity that aligns well with our strategy. With our hands-on operating expertise, we are confident we will deliver strong returns,” said Rishika Chandan, Managing Partner of Venturi Partners.

Venturi Partners has been disbursing money from its debut fund, which it closed in 2022 with a target corpus of $180 million, backed by prominent families in Europe and Asia, including Frédéric de Mévius (AB InBev family) and Ackermans & van Haaren, a listed Belgian investment company.

Its Fund I portfolio includes Livspace, Pickup Coffee, K-12 Techno Services, and others, with its final eighth investment yet to be announced.