Flipkart acquires majority stake in Pinkvilla; targets Gen Z consumers

Ecommerce major Flipkart, on Monday, said it has acquired a majority stake in Pinkvilla India Private Limited, a digital infotainment platform.

The company said the deal is part of its broader strategy to expand its content footprint and strengthen engagement with Gen Z and millennial audiences, leveraging Pinkvilla’s established brand and loyal user base.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Movies and celebrities play a significant role in shaping trends and influencing consumption habits, Flipkart said in a statement, adding that the acquisition allows it to gain trend insights and create content for commerce opportunities.

Ravi Iyer, senior vice president at Flipkart, called the move “a critical step in our mission to deepen our engagement with Gen Z,” citing Pinkvilla’s “robust content IPs and strong connection with its loyal audience base.”

Nandini Shenoy, Founder and Chief Executive of Pinkvilla, said Flipkart’s investment “is a testament to the strong platform and content we have built” and would help the company scale its operations and deliver more high-quality content.

The deal has been finalised and is subject to customary closing conditions. The companies said they expect

to close the transaction shortly.

Also Read Flipkart expands supply chain network ahead of festive season

Pinkvilla was founded in 2007 by Shenoy, a former Microsoft engineer based in the U.S., who initially launched it as a passion project. Over the years, Shenoy expanded operations to India, building a team in Mumbai and transforming Pinkvilla from a Bollywood gossip blog into a diversified lifestyle and entertainment brand.

Pinkvilla today is one of India’s most recognised digital entertainment and lifestyle platforms. The company is estimated to generate close to $95 million in annual revenue, with around 369 employees, according to industry tracker Growjo. This translates into a healthy revenue-per-employee figure of over $250,000, suggesting strong monetization through digital advertising, branded content, and IP-led events like the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards.

On the audience side, Pinkvilla claims a reach of 60 million unique users across its website and app, according to its own About Us page. Independent traffic trackers like Similarweb peg its monthly visits at around 1.7 million (as of July 2025). This is still a significant scale for a niche entertainment publisher, though competitors like BollywoodLife currently see higher monthly visits and deeper engagement.

Unlike many Bollywood portals that skew heavily toward India, Pinkvilla draws a global readership. Roughly one-third of its web traffic comes from the United States, with India contributing about one-fifth, and the rest spread across the UK, Australia, and Canada, according to Similarweb’s July 2025 traffic breakdown.