Flipkart marketplace logs 25% jump in active sellers before festive rush

Flipkart has recorded a sharp uptick in seller activity on its marketplace ahead of India’s peak shopping season, as the Walmart-owned ecommerce firm pushes deeper into emerging trade hubs and deploys artificial intelligence tools to help merchants scale.

The company said the number of transacting sellers on its platform rose by about 25% over the past six months, while seller business grew roughly 30% in the quarter through August. The gains come as lakhs of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), artisans, and entrepreneurs prepare for the year’s busiest shopping period.

To support this surge, Flipkart said it has upgraded its seller-facing technology, rolling out a revamped Seller Hub and Seller App earlier this year to simplify listing, navigation and settlements, while speeding up delivery and streamlining fees. Sellers are also tapping the company’s AI-driven NXT Insights platform—which provides real-time analytics on pricing, selection, returns and customer trends—along with generative-AI powered recommendations on inventory and speed.

“The festive season is a pivotal opportunity for our seller community, and Flipkart remains committed to helping them succeed,” said Sakait Chaudhary, senior vice president and head of marketplace at Flipkart. “The emergence of new trade hubs such as Kannauj and Khurja, alongside strong momentum in categories like fashion, electronics, and general merchandise, reflects the inclusivity and resilience of our marketplace.”

Flipkart is also seeking to diversify its seller geography beyond India’s traditional commercial centres,

onboarding entrepreneurs from cultural hubs such as Kannauj (perfumes), Khurja (pottery) and Shantipur (handlooms). Company executives said this push is aimed at widening access to digital commerce while giving customers across India access to unique, locally made products.

The expansion is being bolstered by training sessions, live commerce pilots, and an expanded fulfilment infrastructure to handle surging orders. Flipkart said its New Seller Success Program has helped boost early success rates by two to three times by offering free onboarding support and dedicated account managers in sellers’ first 60 days.

Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Trisha Talasani, who sells grooming products on Flipkart, said her business grew 400% this year thanks to the platform’s upgraded tools and guidance. “With the updated Seller Hub and NXT Insights, I am able to track what is working, plan my inventory, and make quicker decisions,” she said.

Flipkart has also been conducting awareness drives and simplifying its dashboard to help sellers comply with new GST norms, aiming to ensure price benefits are passed on to customers.

The company’s marketplace now hosts more than 90 million product listings from over 1.4 million sellers, including those on its budget-focused Shopsy platform, as it gears up for India’s biggest online shopping rush.