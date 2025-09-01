Tessolve, a Hero Electronix venture and an independent semiconductor engineering services company, has secured $150 million in funding from TPG, a global alternative asset management firm.

Tessolve said it will use the additional capital to strengthen global delivery centers, expand advanced test labs and accelerate strategic acquisition as it looks to consolidate the company’s position as a key enabler to the global and Indian semiconductor ecosystem.

TPG invested through TPG Growth, the firm’s middle market and growth equity platform, said the release.

“This investment is a significant milestone for Tessolve and a testament to Hero Electronix’s vision to build leading technology ventures of global scale from India. I would like to congratulate and thank the entire Tessolve team for its unwavering commitment which has made this milestone possible," said Ujjwal Munjal, Vice Chairman, Hero Electronix, and Chairman, Tessolve.

"With TPG joining this journey, we see an exciting opportunity for Tessolve to scale further and became a key player in the global semiconductor value chain and also play an important role in the development of the Indian semiconductor ecosystem,” he added.

Over the years, Tessolve has scaled into a global engineering leader, attracting institutional backers and scaling revenues from $25 million in FY16 to over $150 million in FY25. In 2021, Singapore-based Novo Tellus Capital Partners invested $40 million in Tessolve and continues to be a significant shareholder, underscoring the confidence in both existing and new investors in Tessolve’s long-term trajectory.

“Over the past couple decades, Tessolve has built deep capabilities throughout the semiconductor engineering value chain, from chip architecture, to design, test development and embedded systems. We are excited to welcome TPG as a partner as we look to accelerate our next phase of organic and inorganic growth, strengthen our R&D efforts, and reach new heights," said Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder & CEO, Tessolve.

"This would not have been possible without the dedication of our worldwide team and the consistent backing of Hero Electronix and Novo Tellus as our partners,” he added.