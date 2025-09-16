YC-backed Hyperbound raises $15M from Peak XV

Y Combinator-backed Hyperbound on Tuesday raised $15 million in a Series A round led by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA) in what will be the VC firm’s biggest bet in the US as it looks to widen its bets outside India, particularly in artificial intelligence.

The round also saw participation from Y Combinator, Snowflake Ventures, Roble Ventures, and Fellows Fund.

The San Francisco-based startup works on building AI tools and has built on its AI sales roleplays, creating the first scalable practice arena for sales teams.

According to the company, in less than two years, it has expanded its platform to include real call scoring, custom AI scorecards, and learning modules, which enables organisations to continuously coach every member of the revenue team.

Hyperbound’s customers currently includes Autodesk, Monday.com, Bloomberg, and Hub International, among others. Its customers span from SaaS to financial services to logistics, and staffing.

Founded by Sriharsha Guduguntla and Atul Raghunathan, the company has added more than $1 million in new annual recurring revenue over two consecutive months. Before even signing the term sheet, Hyperbound has already hit its ambitious end-of-year projections, it added.

“Sales teams should be able to coach in real time without having to spend countless hours analysing calls and roleplaying with their managers,” Raghunathan added, “That was our original vision for Hyperbound.”

The platform now supports over 25 languages and recently introduced AI sales roleplays, allowing reps to practice complex calls with multiple buyer personas.

Hyperbound’s funding follows Peak XV, one of India’s largest VC firm, leading a $48 million Series B round in YC-backed MarqVision that uses AI to fight counterfeits and digital piracy.

The VC firm has set up a Bay Area office and has hired former Y Combinator and Blackstone investor Arnav Sahu to lead its US investment strategy while it continues to make investments in India. The firm is in the process raising its first fund, post Sequoia split in June 2023, with a reported target corpus of between $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion.