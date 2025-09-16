Peak XV Partners has led a $48 million Series B round in MarqVision, a Y Combinator-backed startup that uses AI to fight counterfeits and digital piracy. The deal is among the firm’s biggest bets in the US as it steps up investments beyond India.

The round also saw participation from Salesforce Ventures, Coral Capital, HSG (formerly Sequoia China), and Y Combinator partner emeritus Michael Seibel. Peak XV’s managing director Shailendra J Singh will join MarqVision’s board.

MarqVision provides an AI-powered brand protection platform that helps companies detect, monitor, and remove counterfeits, impersonations, unauthorised sales, and digital piracy across ecommerce marketplaces, social media, websites, and chat apps.

It combines deep-learning image/text recognition, generative AI and automated enforcement workflows to issue takedown notices and track infringing sellers.

“MarqVision is a fully productised managed service, powered by AI,” Singh said in a LinkedIn post. “It’s a terrific example of AI transforming services, with a superior new product offering built from first principles, and not a retrofitting of AI into existing workflows.”

The Los Angeles-based startup has signed up more than 350 global customers and crossed $25 million in annual recurring revenue.

The deal marks one of Peak XV’s most visible moves in the US since its split from Sequoia Capital in June 2023, after the US-based investment giant divided its global operations, triggering the abrupt rebrand of its India and Southeast Asia unit into Peak XV Partners.

The shift has been rocky, with the firm facing high-profile exits, fund resizing, and governance scrutiny tied to legacy portfolio companies.

Despite that turbulence, Peak XV has set up a Bay Area office and, as of April 2025, hired former Y Combinator and Blackstone investor Arnav Sahu to spearhead its US investment strategy while it continues to lead investments in India.

The MarqVision deal is a string of bets on YC alumni, including a Series A in Hyperbound, a voice-AI startup that trains sales teams which it announced on Tuesday.