How GK Studio is bringing transparency and affordability to India’s salon market

In Delhi-NCR, a single hair treatment session can cost anywhere between Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000, making it difficult for many to avail the service.

Spotting this gap, entrepreneur Kamal Gulati set out with a different approach- affordability. “We wanted transparency, affordability, and proper detailing, things that were missing in the salon industry,” he tells YourStory.

Seeing how salons were either overpriced or poorly managed, he wanted to create a place that could offer a modern, high-quality experience at affordable prices. This insight became the starting point for GK Studio.

On December 30, 2022, Gulati opened his first salon in Gurugram, offering services such as smoothening, keratin treatments, facials, hair styling, nail services, eyelash extensions, semi-permanent makeup, and more.

According to Gulati, a hydra facial, which typically costs around Rs 3,000 in premium salons, starts at Rs 699 in GK Studio. “We start smoothening treatments at Rs 999, and keratin treatment at Rs 799. The USP is the length chart; everything is clearly mentioned, with full transparency. Other salons would say one thing and charge another,” says the Founder and CEO.

In just three years, GK Studio has grown from a single outlet to four locations across Gurugram and New Delhi. It is now set to launch its fifth store later this month at Sapphire Mall, Gurugram.

The entrepreneurial drive

Gulati, who completed his MBA in Insurance and Risk Management from BIMTECH, later pursued an LLB degree from Innovative Institute but never practised.

While his family has been in the real estate business since 1986, Gulati knew early on that the traditional business model wasn’t the path he wanted to follow. His entrepreneurial journey began in 2014 with Makeovers, a platform that showcased salon and spa menu cards online, much like how Zomato displayed restaurant menus.

Though Makeovers gained traction initially, growth slowed down after demonetisation and GST. In 2021, Gulati tried again with his second startup, Instaproperty, a real estate listings platform, but soon realised it wasn’t the path for him. “I didn’t lose hope. I thought I would do something in my life,” he says.

That determination brought him back to the salon space with GK Studio, this time not as a platform builder but as an owner-operator.

What sets GK Studio apart

“We don’t use local products,” says Gulati. “Instead, we work with global brands such as L'Oréal, Streax, and also have our own KG brand.”

Under the KG brand, GK Studio offers keratin, Botox, nanoplastia, shampoos, masks, and serums. While GK Studio doesn’t manufacture these directly, it outsources production from Korea for usage across its salons.

“We also sell them at our salons for now,” he adds. “But we plan to take them to ecommerce platforms soon.”

Customer trust has been central to GK Studio’s growth. It has over 4,000 reviews on Google and a 25,000-strong Instagram community.

Additionally, a three-member marketing team collects feedback after every service, using it to improve and build loyalty.

Revenue and growth

Gulati started GK Studio with an investment of Rs 10 lakh from his own savings, and the business has remained bootstrapped. From earning Rs 1 crore in its first year, the company grew and crossed Rs 4 crore in revenue in the last 12 months.

The company now has a team of over 50 professionals. All new hires undergo 2-3 days of training before serving clients, ensuring consistency in service and customer care.

On the tech side, GK Studio integrates Engati’s chatbot to manage bookings through WhatsApp and Instagram. The startup has five members to manage its bookings, and uses Google Sheets to help track appointments across services, ensuring staff are allocated efficiently.

“We run Meta ads, use chatbots, and get around 300 to 400 chats every day. Our business is growing with the advent of Engati,” Gulati says.

Competing in a crowded market

According to a report by Custom Market Insights, the Indian salon market was worth $11.65 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $22.99 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.85%, with players like Toni & Guy, BBLunt, Green Trends, Naturals, Jawed Habib, and more.

GK Studio primarily targets the middle and lower-middle-class segments, says the founder. “Our competitors charge three to four times more than us, but they can’t match our price while maintaining quality,” he says.

Gulati believes the biggest challenge was building and managing a professional team. “Inspiring them and maintaining hygiene and quality have been my main focus so far,” he adds.

For now, GK Studio is focused on strengthening existing branches before moving to new cities. A sixth branch, planned in NCR, will likely be the last in the region before wider expansion. From next year, Gulati plans to roll out a franchise model, starting with Chandigarh and then taking it across India.

“We plan to build a Rs 100 crore company in the next five years,” he signs off.