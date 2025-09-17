Lending infra startup FinBox raises $40M in Series B led by WestBridge Capital

Bengaluru-based FinBox, which builds digital credit infrastructure, said it has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from existing investors A91 Partners and Aditya Birla Ventures.

The fresh funding—a mix of primary and secondary—will be deployed to accelerate technology development, expand internationally, and build new AI-enabled products. FinBox said it will deepen offerings in its lending platform, its partnership lending stack, and data intelligence products.

“This funding marks an important milestone in our journey to redefine credit infrastructure and intelligence for the next decade,” founders Rajat Deshpande, Anant Deshpande, Nikhil Bhawsinka, and Srijan Nagar said in a joint statement. “With the trust of our customers and the backing of our investors, we are committed to building a global-scale fintech infrastructure company that is made in India.”

Founded in 2017, FinBox provides digital lending platforms and APIs that power credit decisioning, fraud detection, and embedded finance for more than 130 clients worldwide. Its clients include major lenders such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Aditya Birla Capital, and Tata Capital.

The firm processes 50 million credit decisions monthly through its AI-powered business rule engine and has facilitated over $9 billion in loan applications to date. It also claims its tools have helped lenders cut fraud by more than half and increase approval rates for new-to-credit borrowers.

“FinBox has established itself as a product-first platform that addresses critical gaps in India’s credit ecosystem. Their modular architecture, data intelligence, and embedded applications create a strong foundation for scalable digital lending. We believe FinBox is well-positioned towards becoming an integral layer of India’s evolving digital credit infrastructure, and we are excited to partner with them in their next phase of growth," Deepak Ramineedi, partner at WestBridge Capital, said.

“It has been a rewarding partnership with FinBox, whose evolution into one of India’s leading digital credit infrastructure platforms has been both impressive and instructive," Aryaman Vikram Birla, founder of Aditya Birla Ventures, added.

IndigoEdge acted as the sole financial advisor to the transaction.