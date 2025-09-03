When Bharat invests: How small-town women are becoming smart investors

When was the last time you pictured the investing class in India? For decades, what we imagined was an office worker in a city, scanning stock tickers on a dual screen or calculating numbers in a high-rise. However, things are starting to change now.

A 28-year-old Guwahati teacher checking her SIP on her phone before class or an Indore boutique owner rebalancing her portfolio between client orders could be the new investor today. These faces are increasingly those of small-town women, and they are changing the story of Indian investing.

Women’s mutual fund participation has grown dramatically in recent years, with the most striking gains in Tier II and Tier III cities. According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), women now hold 33% of the total individual investor assets under management (AUM) as of March 2024. Their total mutual fund investments have more than doubled, rising from ₹4.59 lakh crore in 2019 to ₹11.25 lakh crore in 2024, reflecting a strong shift toward financial independence and wealth creation. This isn’t just expansion; it’s a quiet revolution, fuelled by rising financial literacy, digital access, and a shift in mindset.

For many of these women, the entry point is a smartphone screen rather than a bank branch. Digital payment familiarity through UPI and wallets has levelled the path to online investing, while platforms now speak directly to women in a language they understand–clear, jargon-free, and accessible in regional languages. The result? Women in smaller cities are opening systematic investment plans at an unprecedented rate, with SIP accounts among them growing by over 269.8% in just four years. They are also investing with intent, the average SIP value from them is about 22% higher than men, and they show a greater tendency to hold investments for the long-term.

The stereotype of women as overly cautious investors is rapidly disappearing. Data shows their equity allocation has jumped from 43% to nearly 64% of their portfolios over five years, with a noticeable rise in small-cap and thematic fund investments. Even women over 58 are holding more than half their portfolios in equities, challenging long-held assumptions about age and risk appetite. And while debt fund allocations have declined, passive investment strategies, including gold ETFs, have gained ground, suggesting a sophisticated understanding of diversification.

Behind these figures are human stories of ambition and change. Many of these women are first generation investors, making decisions their mothers and grandmothers never had the chance to make. Some are young professionals choosing SIPs over fixed deposits; others are entrepreneurs using mutual funds to grow surplus earnings from their businesses.

In Mizoram, where women account for over 44% of all mutual fund investments, or in Nagaland and Sikkim, where the figures are similarly high, cultural acceptance of women as financial decision-makers is intersecting with modern investment tools to create something powerful.

‘Trust’ is as vital as access to information. Female mutual fund distributors now make up over 21.5% of all registered distributors in India, offering relatable guidance on priorities like family security, children’s education, and retirement planning. For many first-time investors in Tier III towns, speaking to another woman can turn interest into action, transforming cautious savers into confident investors. Women also bring notable discipline to investing, with steadier contributions and a focus on goals over market trends. Their long-term holdings have jumped from under 9% to over 21% in five years, and their folio sizes are growing faster than men’s.

This shift is part of a larger wave of economic empowerment, with women in smaller cities taking on roles as entrepreneurs, borrowers, and investors. As they gain control over their finances, households grow more robust, communities become more investment-aware, and the investor base diversifies. Yet, women still make up just one in four mutual fund investors, and overall penetration is under 5%. In this gap lies immense opportunity and sustained momentum could reshape India’s financial panorama by 2047, advancing the nation’s vision of inclusive prosperity.

Perhaps the most compelling takeaway is this: investing is no longer just an urban or male domain. From Varanasi to Vadodara, from Shillong to Surat, women are proving that when given access, knowledge, and trust, they don’t just invest but invest with purpose. And as more of Bharat’s women take charge of their money, they’re becoming the new face of mutual funds and reshaping a future where financial empowerment feels less like a privilege and more like second nature.

(Suranjana Borthakhur is the Head of Distribution & Strategic Alliances, Mirae Asset Investment Managers India)