Photo of Suranjana Borthakur

Suranjana Borthakur

Suranjana Borthakur has over 17 years of experience out of which 15 years she has been with the Mutual Fund Industry. She has been associated with Mirae Asset for the last 6 years and has worked across profiles within the firm. She is currently the Head of Distribution & Strategic alliances. Prior to joining the AMC, Borthakur worked as Head of Business Development with HSBC Global Asset Management. She has also worked in the Banking wealth space before entering the Asset management Industry.