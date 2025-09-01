Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (September 1, 2025)

From mFilterIT’s journey to Meesho's festive hiring. YourStory brings you the developments from the Indian startup ecosystem.

mFilterIT’s decade-long journey to securing the digital ecosystem

Many brands spend heavily on digital ads, but a big share is lost to bots and fake clicks. This not only wastes money but also skews campaign results, making it harder to reach real customers. Gurugram-based ﻿mFilterIt﻿, founded by Amit Relan and Dhiraj Gupta, began by removing such fake traffic and showing clients how much of their budget was being saved.

But today, removing such ads is only a part of mFilterIT’s business. Starting its journey in 2015 as a digital media verification startup, the startup has grown into a multi-sector risk intelligence platform covering ad verification, brand protection, telecom risk, and threat monitoring for public events and critical infrastructure.

The Bengaluru startup helping India’s BFSI sector with AI voice agents

For years, banks, NBFCs, and fintechs have been dependent on call centres and interactive voice response (IVR) systems for customer interactions. However, it comes with its own limitations—high operational costs, scalability challenges, inconsistent customer experiences, and difficulties in handling language diversity and compliance requirements—issues particularly significant in India.

AI voice agents, while they are emerging globally, are not tailored to the compliance-heavy environment of financial services, especially in the BFSI sector, where voice conversation is essential for loan collections, policy renewals, KYC verification, etc.

HDFC Bank invests in cybersecurity firm QNu Labs

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, has invested in QNu Labs, a Bengaluru-based startup specialising in quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions. The move underscores the bank’s push to strengthen digital infrastructure and back indigenous innovation in critical technologies.

QNu Labs, founded in 2016, has built a full-stack quantum cryptography platform that protects sensitive data against threats from emerging quantum computing technologies. Its portfolio spans quantum key distribution (QKD), quantum random number generators (QRNGs), and post-quantum cryptography solutions, positioning it among the few global players addressing next-generation cyber risks.

PlanetSpark enters professional skilling market with Winspark.ai

Edtech firm PlanetSpark, best known for its K12 career and life skills training, has forayed into the professional skilling market with the launch of a new learning platform, Winspark.ai. The move comes as the company, owned by Winspark Innovations Learning, prepares for an IPO within the next two years.

The new platform is targeted at working professionals with 0-15 years of experience and offers upskilling programmes aimed at building leadership presence and workplace confidence.

Meesho to create 12 Lakh seasonal jobs ahead of festive season

Ecommerce platform Meesho has announced the creation of around 12 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its seller and logistics network ahead of the festive season, marking a nearly 40% jump over last year. Over 70% of these roles are expected to come from Tier III and IV regions.

Of the total, Meesho’s seller base has hired about 5.5 lakh seasonal workers to support festive demand. The recruits are undergoing short training programmes for roles spanning sorting, manufacturing, and packaging. Sellers are also preparing by launching new products, expanding into fresh categories, and curating festive collections to meet higher customer demand.

On the logistics side, Meesho and its partners—including Valmo and several third-party logistics providers—have generated roughly 6.7 lakh seasonal roles. That represents a 90% year-on-year surge in festive hiring within logistics. These positions will primarily cover first-mile, middle-mile, and delivery functions, including picking, sorting, loading, unloading, and handling returns.

