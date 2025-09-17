Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (September 17, 2025)

From IPO-bound Groww seeing a rise in profit to Rs 378 Cr despite 10% revenue drop to Urban Company shares soaring on market debut post IPO, YourStory brings you today’s headlines with the latest developments across sectors.

Featured news

Hiring freshers: Big ambitions of small firms are reshaping entry-level jobs

Freshers are at the centre of a subtle but important hiring reset. Compared to just a year ago, many industries have moved from caution to clear intent on expanding entry-level cohorts.

This isn’t just about creating more jobs, but about creating different jobs—roles designed around digital workflows and rapid on-the-job learning. The shift is less about volume and more about the nature of work: horizontal, tech-enabled, and deliberately trainable.

Across sectors, hiring intent is rising—even as large firms take a pause—making adaptable, tech-savvy fresh talent increasingly valuable.

Sustainable parenthood: How PyaraBaby is giving baby products a second life

Founded in 2022 and based in Panchkula, PyaraBaby is an online marketplace connecting over 23,800 parents across India to buy and sell pre-loved and new baby products.

The platform’s range spans clothing, cribs, toys, maternity gear, feeding accessories, handcrafted items, personalised storybooks, and pregnancyguides. Sellers can list gently used products with clear descriptions and prices, while buyers are supported with nationwide delivery and after-sales assistance in case of defects or damage. Logistics are centrally managed, and shipping costs are shared between seller and buyer to keep transactions cost-effective.

Latest news

Urban Company shares soar on market debut after heavily subscribed IPO

Urban Company's shares surged on their stock market debut on Wednesday, listing at more than a 57% premium to the IPO price, after drawing frenzied demand in the primary market.

The Rs 1,900-crore public offering of the home services platform was subscribed 103.63 times between September 10 and 12, making it the most heavily subscribed share sale in India this year, according to Bloomberg estimates. Shares opened at Rs 162.25 apiece on the NSE, a 57.52% premium over the issue price of Rs 103, while listing at Rs 161 on the BSE, a 56.31% premium.

The company’s market capitalisation post-listing stood at Rs 23,118 crore. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 98–103 per share.

Groww Q1 profit rises to Rs 378 Cr despite 10% revenue drop

Zero-commission brokerage Groww posted a softer first quarter as new market rules and defensive spending lowered trading activity.

But as traders backed away, profit still rose as the Bengaluru-based fintech slashed bonuses, salaries, and marketing costs. The IPO-bound startup saw revenue from operations fall 9.6% year-on-year to Rs 904.39 crore in Q1, driven by a 17.5% decline in fees and commissions.

Funding

PlaySuper raises $1M to redefine in-game monetisation

PlaySuper, a gaming commerce platform that embeds real-world rewards directly into games, has raised $1 million in seed funding to expand its rewards-as-a-service model across India and Southeast Asia. The round was led by Singapore-based gaming VC Chimera, with participation from Audacity VC, IAN Capital Fund, and Dhruv Vohra, Meta’s Managing Director for APAC Emerging Markets.

PlaySuper, led by CEO Shouradeep Chakraborty, addresses one of gaming’s toughest challenges: sustainable monetisation and retention. Traditional in-game ads are underperforming, while cash incentives face regulatory and scalability limits. PlaySuper offers a third path by enabling free-to-play and skill-based gaming platforms to integrate branded, non-monetary rewards - from gift cards to consumer products - directly into gameplay.

The platform has already crossed $350,000 in monthly GMV, with early partners reporting significant improvements in user retention and monetisation.

Other news

Nearly 50% Indians have never checked their credit score, finds ZET’s Study

Nearly half of Indian consumers have never checked their credit score, leaving themselves exposed to hidden costs and silent loan rejections, according to a new nationwide study by ZET, India’s leading credit score builder platform.

The study titled “India’s Credit Score Awareness Gap: The Hidden Cost of Not Knowing” draws attention to the urgent need for stronger credit literacy in the country. A credit score is a three-digit number between 300 and 900 that reflects repayment history, credit mix, credit age and outstanding balances. Maintaining a score above 750 can mean faster loan approvals, lower interest rates, reduced insurance premiums and even better career prospects.

Based on inputs from credit bureaus, real user stories, and a survey of over 1,000 respondents, the study highlights how myths, misconceptions, and limited financial literacy continue to lock millions out of affordable credit. This lack of awareness has real-world consequences, from silent loan rejections to higher interest costs, and risks that exclude millions from the formal credit ecosystem.

Nearly 50% Indian leaders rank automation as top investment priority: EY survey

Indian treasury teams are at a pivotal point in their evolution, ranking automation as their top investment priority as per EY India Corporate Treasury Survey 2025. Based on responses from 85 treasury leaders, the survey shows that Indian treasuries are moving beyond their traditional role in cash and risk management, and now investing in AI-enabled transformation, talent upskilling, and shared services to prepare for the treasury of 2030.

The survey highlights a clear inflection point in AI adoption. Overall, 82% of organisations are either planning or actively progressing toward AI adoption. Use cases such as forex risk, trade finance, and anomaly detection are gaining traction. This shift indicates that Indian treasuries are moving from AI experimentation to execution, aiming to reduce operational bottlenecks, improve accuracy, and free up resources for strategic decision-making.

ISRO Chairman Dr V. Narayanan inaugurates space tech startup OrbitAID’s new R&D facility in Bengaluru

OrbitAID Aerospace, India’s first space-tech startup in the field of On-Orbit Servicing and Refueling (OOSR), today inaugurated its state-of-the-art Research and Development (R&D) facility spanning 6500 sq ft in Bengaluru with an investment of over $2 million to extend the lifetime refuelling services to current and upcoming satellites.

The R&D facility was officially opened by Dr V. Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who unveiled OrbitAID’s next chapter of innovation and growth in the upcoming years. This facility is India’s largest commercial and one of the world’s biggest for Rendezvous Proximity Operations & Docking (RPOD) infrastructure, for servicing and refuelling operations.

The facility consists of a high-end control room for operating the RPOD facility, a class 10,000 cleanroom, and fuel transfer facilities for assembling and integrating its satellites. OrbitAID’s new R&D centre represents a significant step in India’s journey towards space sustainability at a global stage after the success of ISRO’s SPADeX mission.

DBS Bank India authorised as first wholly-owned subsidiary to collect GST payments

DBS Bank India has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an Agency Bank to collect Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments — making it the only wholly-owned subsidiary in India to receive this approval from the RBI.

DBS Bank India will now enable customers to instantly effect GST payments using its digital banking platform for enterprises, DBS IDEAL. On this platform, customers can instantly download GST payment advice, receive real-time transaction status updates, and resolve related queries through dedicated client service support. In addition to IDEAL-based payments, customers can also make GST payments through NEFT/RTGS or over the counter at the bank’s branches, depending on their preference. This offering will not only enable customers to consolidate all commercial and statutory payments but also streamline GST compliance through a robust digital banking platform.

Livspace achieves 35% cost efficiency in recruitment through CoHyre.AI

Livspace, a home interiors and renovation brand, has announced its successful adoption of CoHyre.AI, an agentic AI recruitment intelligence platform redefining how organisations attract, engage, and hire talent at scale. The partnership has accelerated Livspace’s talent acquisition strategy, delivering faster, smarter, and fairer hiring outcomes across levels and geographies.

Livspace is a renowned name in fixing the fragmented home interiors industry and offering homeowners a seamless, end-to-end design and renovation experience. As the company scaled rapidly across India and international markets, building a workforce with diverse skills from execution roles to senior leadership emerged as a critical challenge.

Edtech startup Instrucko partners with four leading schools to deliver future-ready skills

Instrucko, one of India’s leading online education platforms, has announced partnerships with five prestigious institutions. The Scindia School (Gwalior), Mayo College Boys (Ajmer), G.D. Somani Memorial School (Mumbai), Mayoor Chopasni School (Jodhpur), and Sri Barathi Vidyala (Tamil Nadu), to integrate essential life skills into their curriculum.

The collaboration between Instrucko and these leading institutions highlights a shared belief that education must nurture not just knowledge, but also creativity, confidence, financial literacy, and effective communication.

Rannvijay Singha Joins BLYP as brand ambassador (formerly ParkMate)

BLYP, the hyper-local valet and smart parking platform, is proud to announce Rannvijay Singha as its official brand ambassador. Known for his charismatic persona, fearless attitude, and deep connection with the youth of India, Rannvijay perfectly embodies the spirit of BLYP, a brand built on trust, reliability, and smarter choices.

Known for his energetic personality and strong appeal among 90s kids, millennials and Gen Z, Rannvijay will be the face of BLYP’s upcoming campaigns that aim to highlight the brand’s upcoming new product launch.

Oben Electric to expand footprint with 10 new showrooms across Maharashtra this financial year

Oben Electric, a homegrown R&D-driven electric motorcycle manufacturer, today announced plans to expand its footprint in Maharashtra with the inauguration of 10 new showrooms and service centres this financial year. This move follows the strong market response to its latest model, the Rorr EZ Sigma, which has quickly gained traction among daily commuters in the state. With 5 showrooms already operational, Oben Electric is set to establish a robust network across all major cities of Maharashtra.





In Pune, the company has already made significant inroads with four showrooms at Wakad, Shivajinagar, Dhankawadi, and Chinchwad, underscoring the city’s strong adoption of electric mobility. Beyond Pune, Oben Electric also operates a showroom at Jalna Road, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, reinforcing its commitment to accessible and reliable electric mobility solutions across the state.





Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. to migrate to NSE Mainboard effective September 18

Mangalam Worldwide Limited (MWL), a fully integrated stainless-steel manufacturing company, today announced that it has received final approval from the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) for the successful transition of its equity shares on the Capital Market Segment (Main Board) of the exchange from its SME Platform (Emerge).

The migration to the NSE Main Board will be effective from tomorrow i.e., September 18, 2025.

This significant milestone underscores Mangalam Worldwide’s growth trajectory and its commitment to strengthening its position in both domestic and global markets. The approval marks the company’s successful migration from the SME Emerge platform to the larger and prestigious NSE Main Board.

The migration involves a total of 2,97,00,674 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up and has been carried out in compliance with NSE.





Inka introduced India’s first Voice AI in insurance with the launch of Vaani

Inka, India’s digital-first, consumer-centric insurance distribution platform, has announced the launch of Vaani, the country’s first voice AI assistant in the insurance sector. Built on Google’s Gemini AI, Vaani is designed to transform the way Indians understand, evaluate, and choose insurance by providing hyper-personalised, conversational guidance in real time.

Unlike traditional advisory models, where agents ask a few basic questions before recommending a plan, Vaani intuitively identifies what users need to be asked, and even the questions they may not have thought of themselves.

Trained on more than 2,400 data points, Vaani evaluates a person’s life stage, lifestyle, health profile, aspirations, and financial footprint to generate tailored insurance recommendations. It covers a wide range of categories, including health insurance, life and term plans, cancer and cardiac covers, long-term savings instruments, and child planning solutions.

Vetic and Doggy World announce strategic partnership to strengthen pet healthcare services in Delhi-NCR

Vetic, a tech-enabled pet healthcare network, has partnered with Doggy World, a Delhi-based veterinary chain with over two decades of operations. The collaboration will see Vetic’s digital tools—such as electronic health records, automated scheduling, and communication systems—integrated across Doggy World’s four clinics, including its 24×7 emergency care centre.

The partnership aims to streamline clinical workflows and improve access to pet healthcare in Delhi-NCR, a region that accounts for about 20% of India’s urban pet population.