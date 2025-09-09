Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (September 9, 2025)

From Bamboobox’s journey to PhysicsWallah’s IPO impact, YourStory brings you stories that highlight significant developments across industries.

Latest news

BambooBox turns marketing intent into measurable impact for B2B businesses

Many B2B companies struggle to identify and connect with the right customers at the right time. Companies end up shooting in the dark, unable to determine which prospects are genuinely interested in their product or service, which leads to wasted marketing efforts and resources spent on less promising leads.

﻿BambooBox﻿addresses this gap through AI-driven account-based marketing, helping businesses prioritise the accounts that matter the most and improve overall marketing efficiency.

Edtech founders positive on PhysicsWallah IPO impact, others more circumspect

IPOs have dominated startup conversations this year. However, unlike the AI buzz, an IPO is all about proving a business is ready for public scrutiny. Few sectors need that credibility more than edtech, which has swung from pandemic-fuelled boom to painful corrections.

PhysicsWallah (PW)—which has now filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering worth Rs 3,820 crore—is viewed as the torchbearer that could put the industry back in a positive light. What began with Alakh Pandey teaching physics on a whiteboard on YouTube has grown into a billion-dollar company now preparing to test the public markets.

Zupee rolls out short-format content after real-money gaming ban

Online gaming platform Zupee has launched Zupee Studio, a short-format content platform. The monetised platform will feature 1-3 minute mini episodes across various genres such as drama, romance, thriller, and comedy. It will be rolled out first on select Android devices and then expanded to iOS soon.

Funding news

Aurva launches with $2.2M in seed funding led by Nexus Venture Partners

Aurva, a unified platform for access monitoring and AI observability, has emerged from stealth mode with $2.2 million in seed funding. The oversubscribed round was led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from DeVC and several industry leaders, including former Meta executives Chris Bream, Rahul Sood, Karandeep Anand, Postman founders Ankit Sobti and Abhinav Asthana, and Cyware founders Akshat Jain and Anuj Goel.

The Bengaluru- and U.S.-based startup plans to use the funds to expand sales and marketing, strengthen its security team, enhance AI observability features, and meet growing demand from enterprise customers in India, the U.S., and other global markets.

Timbuckdo raises $285,000 in funding from existing investors

Timbuckdo, a social commerce platform focused on students, has raised $285,000 in a fresh funding round from its existing backers. Nandkishore “Andy” Kalambi of Kanu Ventures and 2M Companies, the family office of the late Morton H. Meyerson, both increased their investments in the startup.

The renewed funding underscores investor confidence in Timbuckdo’s vision of building a student-first ecosystem in India. The company said it is expanding its marketplace, strengthening its campus ambassador network, and rolling out new AI-driven tools designed to connect Gen Z users with part-time jobs, skill-building opportunities, and student discounts.

Prebiotic soda brand Misfits raises seed funding led by Nu Ventures

Misfits, a prebiotic soda brand, has closed its seed funding round for an undisclosed amount. The round saw participation from a consortium of prominent investors, including early backers of Acko Insurance, Third Wave Coffee, and Foxtail. It was led by Nu Ventures, along with angel investor Subba Rao Telidevara, Turiya Advisory Services’ managing partner Bijoy Daga, and corporate finance and strategic investment consultant Robert Pancras.

Founded by brothers Aditya and Yash, Misfits introduced India’s first prebiotic soda, combining bold flavours with gut-health benefits. The company’s flagship beverages contain no added sugar and are low in calories, positioning them as a healthier alternative to conventional carbonated drinks.

Cactus Partners pumps $4M into Indigrid Technology

Cactus Partners has made a follow-on investment of $4 million in Indigrid Technology to fund the expansion of its Goa facility and ramp up production. The move comes after a $5 million funding round led by CPL in June 2024. Rising customer demand since the initial investment has necessitated the addition of new manufacturing capacity, including the new facility in Goa.

Founded in 2016, Indigrid began as a provider of Electronics Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) solutions for automotive component suppliers in India. Following CPL’s initial investment, the company diversified into consumer electronics. Leveraging strong design capabilities, precise execution, and strategic collaborations with Japanese technology partners, Indigrid has grown into a full-stack provider of automotive, EV, and consumer electronics components.

Indigrid operates two facilities in Manesar, near Gurugram, and now adds the Goa unit to its production footprint. Its customer roster spans JP Minda, Hella, Rosenberger, Sensetek, Sandhar, IFB, Revolt, and Kinetic, among others. With its customer-centric approach, robust product portfolio, and growing market presence, Indigrid is positioning itself as a leading “Made in India” ESDM player for domestic and global markets.

Other news

GenXAI acquires Veear Projects to bolster AI-driven Enterprise Solutions

GenXAI, an AI-powered enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions provider, has acquired Veear Projects and Tech Pvt. Ltd. in a strategic move aimed at strengthening its capabilities in automation, R&D, and long-term enterprise scalability.

Hyderabad-based Veear Projects and Tech has built expertise in staff augmentation and specialised technology services, helping companies attract, hire, and retain talent aligned with project and business objectives.

With the acquisition, GenXAI plans to integrate Veear’s talent augmentation and niche technology services into its EPM platform, creating a more comprehensive ecosystem for enterprises to drive digital transformation, operational efficiency, and business scalability.

GalaxEye taps CCS to chart brand strategy beyond space-tech roots

Bengaluru-based space-tech startup GalaxEye, which recently secured $6.5 million to develop its multi-sensor satellite imaging technology, has roped in Mumbai-based creative agency CCS to shape the company’s brand identity as it looks beyond its early startup phase.

The firm’s flagship imaging technology, positioned as a first-of-its-kind in Earth observation, aims to transform how satellite data is captured and analysed.

Suyash Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of GalaxEye, said the move is part of a broader effort to make the company’s appeal extend beyond technology. “We want GalaxEye to inspire people beyond our innovations,” Singh said. “It’s cool to be a space company, but that’s not enough. We want to be known as a force of good for mankind. CCS can help craft a brand that makes GalaxEye more accessible and inspires the next generation of space entrepreneurs, engineers, and explorers.”

Indium appoints Ram Khizamboor as Chief Operating Officer

Indium, an AI-driven digital engineering firm, has appointed Ram Khizamboor as its Chief Operating Officer.

Khizamboor brings over 30 years of global IT leadership experience, having spearheaded large-scale transformation programs for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies.

Most recently, he served as Chief Delivery Officer at LTIMindtree, where he oversaw global client delivery operations, talent supply chain management, employee engagement, leadership development, and strategic initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions.

Before LTIMindtree, Khizamboor held senior roles at Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services, Target, and Danske IT, building expertise in managing high-performance teams at global system integrators as well as global capability centres.