Sustainability claims fall flat with Indian shoppers

Indian consumers are professing deeper concern about climate change, but their grocery baskets tell a different story.

A new PwC survey shows 92% of Indian consumers say they worry about climate change, and 73% say they are willing to pay more for sustainably produced food. Yet, when it comes to deciding what to buy, environmental credentials trail far behind taste, price, and nutritional value.

Nearly half of respondents said they avoid products linked to environmental harm or prefer sustainable packaging, but these concerns rarely shape what ends up in their carts.

The findings, part of PwC’s Voice of the Consumer 2025: India Perspective report, underscore what the firm calls a growing “sustainability credibility gap” in India’s food market: consumers care in theory, but rarely act on it.

Instead, Indian shoppers are driven by more immediate considerations. While 40% ranked taste as a top purchase driver, 39% cited price, and 38% pointed to nutritional value.

That tension is playing out as companies pour money into green packaging, cleaner supply chains, and climate-conscious campaigns, only to find that consumers are still selecting on flavour, familiarity, and cost.

“Environmental responsibility is no longer a peripheral issue. It is becoming a core expectation,” the report says. “But unless brands make it visible and verifiable, consumers will not reward it.”

Some companies are trying. FMCG majors have begun embedding QR codes on packaging that link to lab tests, sourcing data, and pesticide-free certifications. Others are pushing campaigns around plastic neutrality, water-positive processing, and electric delivery fleets. Online grocery platforms are pledging to prioritise local produce, hoping to appeal to the 53% of Indians who said they prefer locally made food even if it costs more, compared with 44% globally.

Still, the data suggests sustainability alone won’t move volume unless paired with what shoppers already value. In a price-sensitive market, where nearly 40% of consumers identify as financially “coping” or “insecure,” climate-conscious branding won’t outweigh a cheaper or tastier rival.

For now, India’s food companies face a paradox. Shoppers want sustainable options—but only if they taste good, are priced right, and can prove they are worth the premium. Until then, climate-friendly claims will remain more effective in corporate ESG reports than on grocery shelves.