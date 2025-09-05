Uttar Pradesh Fast-Tracks Land Reforms to Power $1 Trillion Push

Uttar Pradesh has moved decisively to align policy with ambition as the state fast-tracks industrial land reforms to power its $1 trillion economy vision. At a high-level workshop convened at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Greater Noida, senior officials and industrial authority leaders came together to design a unified strategy to unlock land, attract investment and build an investor-friendly ecosystem.

The meeting, chaired by Shri Alok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary for Infrastructure and Industrial Development, brought together CEOs and senior representatives from UPSIDA, NOIDA, GNIDA, YEIDA, UPEIDA, GIDA, BIDA (Jhansi), and SIDA (Jaunpur).

Their agenda was clear: to resolve land bottlenecks, expedite allotments, and create a seamless system where investors encounter solutions rather than delays.

Mega Projects Take Centre Stage

The workshop reviewed plans to accelerate more than 132 investment proposals above Rs 100 crore. Collectively valued at over Rs 1.68 lakh crore, these projects span critical sectors such as electronics, solar manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, food processing, cement and data centres.

Officials reported that more than 33,000 industrial plots have been surveyed across IDAs, with nearly one-fourth still lying vacant. To improve accessibility and transparency, the state has proposed monthly updates of its 25,000-acre land bank, ensuring that investors have clarity on availability and readiness.

Key Takeaways From The Workshop

The deliberations highlighted several transformative measures. A large, ready-to-move land bank of more than 25,000 acres has been mapped across key industrial authorities, providing immediate opportunities for investors.

Over 132 mega investment leads worth Rs 1.68 lakh crore are already in the pipeline across sectors ranging from electronics to data centres. To streamline processes, a standard operating procedure has been established for land identification, facilitation, site visits and allocation, supported by strict timelines and a regular review mechanism.

The state is also advancing Nivesh Mitra 3.0 reforms, which include simplified approvals, standardised documentation, reduced service requirements, digital workflows and deeper integration with the National Single Window System.

A draft Unified Land Policy 2025 and rationalised building bye-laws have been circulated to harmonise regulations across IDAs, ensuring consistent standards on FAR, ground coverage, setbacks and operational timelines.

To strengthen industrial readiness, the government has allocated Rs 2,500 crore for plug-and-play parks, with capital subsidies offered on a first-come-first-serve basis under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and Viability Gap Funding (VGF) models. The state is also inviting private players to establish industrial and plug-and-play parks with streamlined approvals and financial backing.

Meanwhile, a regulatory overhaul is being rolled out to enhance ease of doing business, with measures such as self-certification, expanded thresholds, longer validity periods and decriminalisation of compliance norms.

Building an Investor-Friendly Ecosystem

Shri Alok Kumar emphasised that “unlocking land for investors and building world-class infrastructure is at the core of Uttar Pradesh’s industrial strategy.” He underlined that the workshop was aimed at creating a responsive system that reduces hurdles and accelerates growth.

In August, 3 High-Level Committees were established under the Chief Secretary to coordinate land availability and infrastructure development. Following this, IDAs have now been directed to facilitate land allotment for investment proposals above Rs 100 crore within 15 days and to regularly update their land banks.

Driving Towards $1 Trillion Economy

By fast-tracking land allotments, operationalising industrial units and supporting sector-specific growth, Uttar Pradesh is positioning itself as a hub of global investment. The state expects these measures to create employment, expand economic activity and strengthen investor confidence. Together, these reforms form a decisive step in the journey towards achieving the vision of a $1 trillion economy.