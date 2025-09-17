AI agents, cloud-native adoption, and enterprise-scale transformation are redefining how organisations operate. Elastic is at the forefront of this global shift, delivering scalable, cost-efficient, AI-driven solutions trusted by some of the world’s largest enterprises.

That momentum is clear: Elastic’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 results showed 20% year-over-year growth with sales-led subscription revenue surging 22%, proof that enterprises are doubling down on AI-first innovation. And with over 80% of Indian organisations exploring autonomous AI agents, building reliable, accurate and trusted agentic systems that are grounded in context requires access to relevant, real-time data.

Data is both an organisation’s greatest asset and its toughest challenge. From powering intelligent search to enabling real-time observability and securing cloud-native applications, the ability to unify and contextualise data has never been more critical. Organisations that remain in silos risk being left behind; those that transform raw data into intelligence at scale will define what’s next.

Elastic{ON} 2025, the flagship event of Elastic — The Search AI company, brings together AI, search, observability, and security under one roof to explore how Search AI-powered innovation is reshaping the enterprise technology stack.

India’s role in Elastic’s global story

India plays a central role in this journey. With Elastic India driving innovation, engineering, and customer success for some of the country’s most forward-looking organisations, the Bengaluru edition of Elastic{ON} is set to highlight not just global breakthroughs but also India’s unique innovation edge.

This is especially true in the context of India’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which are rapidly transforming from traditional cost centres into hubs of global innovation and decision-making. Elastic is enabling this shift by:

Accelerating AI-driven innovation across product development, customer service, and operations.

Unlocking real-time data and advanced analytics for faster, smarter business decisions.

Scaling cloud-native platforms, cybersecurity, and hyperautomation for global operations.

Helping organisations manage complex, hybrid cloud environments while ensuring compliance with India’s evolving data regulations like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

Elastic{ON} 2025 will showcase how organisations and GCCs alike can leverage Search AI to build the next wave of data-driven, AI-first innovation.

Elastic{ON}2025

Date: September 24, 2025

Venue: Conrad Bengaluru

Time: 8.00 AM IST

Registrations are now open.

What to expect?

At Elastic{ON}, attendees will gain exclusive insights into what’s new and how they can leverage Elastic’s Search AI Platform to accelerate business outcomes. Agenda highlights include:

Keynotes from Elastic leaders, including CEO Ash Kulkarni, alongside India and global industry experts.

Breakout sessions and deep-dives into agentic and generative AI use cases, observability best practices, and next-gen security.

Customer stories showcasing how enterprises are harnessing RAG, vector search, and AI-driven insights.

Hands-on experiences with Elastic’s latest innovations, from stateless Elasticsearch to AI-driven agents.

Networking opportunities with peers, architects, and innovators shaping the enterprise AI ecosystem.

Audience at a glance

Elastic{ON} is designed for CxOs & tech leaders seeking to shape enterprise AI strategies, developers and architects building AI-native applications, security leaders bolstering defenses in a cloud-native world, data professionals, and AI/ML builders driving the future of intelligent search and insights.

Whether you’re modernising infrastructure, building with AI, or securing at scale — Elastic{ON} gives you the tools, playbooks, and peer connections to succeed.

Looking ahead

Elastic{ON} is not just about today’s breakthroughs but also about what comes next. From agentic AI workflows to the future of unified observability and security, the event offers a forward-looking roadmap of how enterprises can unlock the full value of their data in 2025 and beyond.

Seats are limited for this exclusive, in-person event.

Register now for Elastic{ON} 2025 and join the global conversation shaping the future of Search AI-powered data innovation.