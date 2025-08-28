From code to conversation: How AI is changing enterprise app development with vibecoding

Enterprise software development has always wrestled with a fundamental trade-off: flexibility versus speed. Traditional coding gives businesses full control but requires significant technical expertise and time. On the other hand, low-code and no-code tools make development faster but often struggle with complex workflows, integrations, and scalability.

This often creates bottlenecks, where developers are burdened with repetitive tasks and business teams cannot move ideas forward without technical support.

A new approach called vibecoding aims to address this gap. Vibe coding, a term popularised by AI expert Andrej Karpathy, is revolutionising software development by turning natural language prompts into functional code. Powered by advanced LLMs, it enables both developers and non-programmers to build apps faster and more intuitively than ever before.

Rather than relying on drag-and-drop tools or extensive coding, vibecoding uses conversational AI to help teams build applications. The goal is to make app development more collaborative and efficient, while still leaving room for developers to handle advanced customisations and complex engineering tasks.

YourStory explores five startups leading this trend: TableSprint, AppyPie, Kissflow, Launch, and Emergent.

TableSprint

Founded in 2024 by Abhijeet Kumar, Chirag Jadhav and and Nagasanthosh Joysula, TableSprint is an AI-first app builder platform that helps businesses build, automate, and scale applications with enterprise-grade capabilities.

Based in Bengaluru, the platform supports Vibe coding —a conversational approach to full-stack app development. Through its AI agent, AI Consult, teams can create applications using natural language interactions, reducing dependencies and accelerating development.

TableSprint follows a tiered pricing model, offering a Free Forever plan with core features like unlimited forms, app templates, and support for up to three users, alongside a custom-priced Enterprise plan tailored for larger organisations with advanced needs.

Launch

Launch is an AI-native platform that converts plain English prompts into fully functional, production-ready websites and web apps. Founded by Prakash Sanker, the Bengaluru-based startup enables users to build sites simply by describing what they want in natural language.

Launched in June 2025, the platform claims to have already attracted thousands of global users. It is currently bootstrapped, funded through the founder’s personal savings after three years of intensive product development and iteration.

Launch follows a modular pricing model. The free tier offers four messages per month—ideal for solo developers or early experiments. For regular usage, the Pro plan costs $20/month and includes 100 messages, with unused messages rolling over to the next month. Additionally, the platform offers Copilot, an on-demand AI-plus-human debugging assistant.

AppyPie

Founded in 2015 by Abhinav Girdhar, AppyPie is a Noida-based no-code business solutions platform designed for companies of all sizes. It empowers SMBs, SMEs, and solopreneurs to build apps, websites, chatbots, and automate workflows without writing a single line of code. With AI-powered design assistance, multilingual support, and real-time guidance, AppyPie removes technical barriers and makes development accessible to non-technical users.

The platform’s focus on human-centred design and transparent AI processes helps businesses launch solutions in hours instead of months, enabling faster go-to-market and new revenue opportunities. According to the company, what once took months of development can now be accomplished over a weekend—allowing even small businesses like bakeries or fitness studios to operate with the speed and flexibility of tech-driven enterprises.

Kissflow

Kissflow is a Chennai-based SaaS company founded in 2003 by Suresh Sambandam (initially under the name OrangeScape), now offering a unified low-code/no-code work management platform.

Its platform enables users to design, deploy, and automate business applications—such as workflows, forms, process automation, task management, dashboards, and analytics—without needing coding expertise.

Available on a Platform-as-a-Service model, Kissflow combines app creation, workflow management, collaboration, and data governance into a single environment, streamlining enterprise operations. It offers features like drag-and-drop design, AI-assisted suggestions, real-time tracking, and role-based access control.

Emergent

Emergent is a San Francisco and Bengaluru-based AI-native platform launched in 2024, backed by Y Combinator. Founded by twins Mukund Jha (CEO) and Madhav Jha (CTO), the platform offers what it calls an agentic vibe-coding workflow—transforming simple natural language prompts directly into production-ready, full-stack applications.

Rather than handling prototyping or mockups alone, Emergent AI agents autonomously plan, code, test, and deploy software complete with frontend components, backend logic, databases, authentication, CI/CD pipelines, and cloud infrastructure.

Emergent 2.0, released in July 2025, further enhances this vision with features like production-grade architecture, one-click deployment, role-based access control, security scanning, and real-time previews. The platform supports developer workflows with customizable React/Node.js codebases and multi-environment releases.