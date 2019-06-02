Abhishek Tiwari heads growth at OYO and is an active investor. Currently a Venture Partner at Astarc Ventures, Abhishek takes pride in being an active catalyst in the Indian start-up ecosystem, engaging with early stage companies and helping them build products and teams to gain early traction. Abhishek, who previously worked with Kalaari Capital, has been a serial entrepreneur who has founded companies in education, fashion and hospitality sector. Having been an entrepreneur himself, Abhishek understands the everyday struggles of setting up a business from scratch and the wins and losses that come along in that journey.