I am Devesh Salunke, the founder of AllMyDeals where I share blogging tips and tricks along with ways to make money online. At AllMyDeals it is my endeavor to help all the readers learn about blogging and ways to make money through it. I also share different ways to make money right from the comfort of your home. I sincerely hope you enjoy the reading. You can follow me on Twitter or Facebook . You can also write to me at Blogger@allmydeals.in