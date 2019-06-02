- Founder & CEO of Techdivine Creative Services, a digital marketing and social media services agency based out of Mumbai, India since 2010. - Ananth has been awarded the Best Digital Marketing Professional in India award by CMO Council & World Marketing Congress. - He is a Global Peter Drucker Challenge winner across Entrepreneur category among 40 countries. - He has been interviewed by BBC BUSINESS - Money & Finance at GPDF14 in Vienna, Austria about his company's innovative digital solutions. - He has conducted Corporate Training on Digital marketing, social media, entrepreneurship for 1,000+ participants across 23 cities in India. - He is constantly invited as a Speaker, facilitator, guest lecturer, Professional Speaker, Digital Marketing Influencer, Social media specialist, Social Influencer Blogger, Digital Brand consultant and Corporate Trainer by Global Brands and Elite Academic institutions by Corporate Brands and academic institutions like IIT, IIM, Honda, Google, TATA, etc across industries and across Countries in the field of Digital marketing, Entrepreneurship, Technology, Marketing and Management. - He is specialized in ROI based conversions and sales using digital marketing and social media campaign design and implementation across 19 industries in 5 countries (INDIA, USA, UK, UAE, AUS).