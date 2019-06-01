EDITIONS
Login
Lucy Kaith
Lucy Kaith is a seasoned IT consultant working with Gateway TechnoLabs and predominantly writes about Retail, Automotive, and Healthcare. she has published many articles on various print media publications.
Why Omnichannel Retail will Become Future of Selling Everywhere
Today's customer is changed and expect an integrated experience of shopping where they combine different channels according to their preferences and omni-channel is a way for retailers to meet this need.
by Lucy Kaith
Share on
6th Jun 2017
· 4 min read