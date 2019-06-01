EDITIONS
Login
Priyadeep Sinha (PD)
Founder @ Kidovators - World's first 21st century skills & competencies platform for K-12 | Advisor -Schools & Startup
I use these 5 hacks as a start-up CEO
by Priyadeep Sinha (PD)
Share on
2nd May 2018
· 4 min read
My Values define the type of Person & Entrepreneur I am
I cannot achieve success by giving up on my values. That would not be success. Real success would come the day my company does well, my products change lives because I stuck to MY VALUES.
by Priyadeep Sinha (PD)
Share on
21st May 2016
· 5 min read
How 6 Years of Life in University made me who I am!
Life will sometimes bring everything that you have worked for under threat but you have to have a clear conscience and keep moving ahead because the most rewarding moments follow soon.
by Priyadeep Sinha (PD)
Share on
10th May 2016
· 18 min read
How can we improve classroom education and encourage learning in kids?
by Priyadeep Sinha (PD)
Share on
4th May 2016
· 4 min read