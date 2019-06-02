Aakash is an Application Developer-turned-UX Designer who leads the team of UI/UX designers at Artha Creative Studio. He has an experience of over seven years as an entrepreneur and has serviced more than 100 projects. In the past, Aakash has been the Co-Founder of the startup ‘FindUrClass’ and the tech-head at the startup ‘Cyber Octet’ where he leveraged design thinking and design sprint approach. At Artha Creative Studio, he aims to help startups reach their maximum potential by providing simple but compelling design solutions using the Design Thinking methodology.