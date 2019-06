Swati Jain, is a Legal Adviser at AapkaConsultant.com, an online Business Service Provider, having a professional network of CA CS & Lawyers across India which provides quality and comprehensive range of services to Individuals, Firms, Entrepreneurs, Companies, Businesses and Start Up. A Lawyer by profession having experience in Legal Advising in IPR, Corporate Matters, preparing Legal Documentation for Firms, Companies, Businesses & Start Ups etc.