Aaron Solomon is a solicitor and lawyer. He is the Managing Partner of the law-firm Solomon & Co., which is a leading law firm in Mumbai. He graduated from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai with a Political Science specialisation in 1992, and studied law at Government Law College, Mumbai. He is a fourth-generation solicitor and was the first ranker at the Solicitors exam of the Bombay Incorporated Law Society in 1996. Aaron started his career specialising in cross-border mergers & acquisitions, foreign investment and joint ventures, and has assisted several of the world’s largest companies set up their businesses in India. In addition to his role as Managing Partner of Solomon & Co., Aaron leads the corporate and finance practices of the firm. He is also the President of the Friends of the Tel Aviv University in India, and is an advisory member of the China-East Asia International Trade Disputes Settlement Advisory Committee.