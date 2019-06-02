Being the ‘Mind’ of Folk Fitness, I, Aarti Pandey co-founded Folk Fitness in August 2015. With a motive to bring together India’s rich culture and the thirst for fitness, I wanted to bring forth a fitness form for all age groups aiming to make India a culturally fit country. Started my journey with Bharatanatyam for strong classical dance knowledge, I founded Pune’s premier Dance academy DDLL in 2010 as my first and very successful entrepreneurial endeavor. This venture further expanded to launch Fiber Fitness Services Pvt. Ltd in 2013. Being a mother of two, I also efficiently manage my work-life balance by spending quality time with her family.