Aaveg Mittal is the Protocol Lead at mobile networking startup PacketZoom, based out of California. He holds a Masters degree in computer science from the University of Southern California and a B.Tech degree from the Jamia Millia Islamia University. Other than deep diving into different networking protocols and building distributed systems, he is a motorcyclist by passion and this takes him places. He enjoys chai in dilli ki sardi and loves his morning sleep!