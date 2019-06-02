Gaurav Gupta is the founder and CEO of MyLoanCare, India’s most convenient, transparent and trustworthy technology-driven digital marketplace for availing loans and credit cards across 1100+ servicing locations. A highly experienced investment banker, Gaurav completed his Bachelor’s in Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering (now known as Delhi Technological University) and then went ahead to pursue an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the prestigious IIM-Calcutta. A meritorious student with an entrepreneurial bent of mind, Gaurav is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter-holder from the CFA Institute, USA. His career as a finance professional began at one of India’s leading investment banking and brokerage firms, DSP Merrill Lynch Limited (DSPML).

Before venturing out on his own to launch MyLoanCare in 2013, Gaurav joined Kotak Mahindra Group in 2004 and became the youngest Executive Director with Kotak Investment banking, responsible for B2B business development. Leveraging the opportunity at hand, he successfully raised and built Kotak IB’s practice across sectors like media, automobiles, engineering, metals etc. His prolific career profile at Kotak gave him extensive expertise and he achieved many notable milestones here, as he led NTPC, the then largest IPO in Indian history. He also closed the largest ever Greenfield venture private equity raise by INX media.

Aimed at fostering trust, transparency and simplicity to enable today’s tech-savvy borrowers to avail financial services and products that best match their profiles, Gaurav is geared towards amplifying MyLoanCare’s current user base by making it the one-stop-shop for meeting diverse financial requirements. He plans to make customized loans accessible to all with reduced interests and EMIs, made possible through a systematic assessment of their past credit profile and current income. The end-user experience will further be eased out under his expertise through the provision of innovative financial products such as personal line of credit/digital credit cards.

Within the next five years, Gaurav envisions establishing MyLoanCare as a leading brand known by its reputation as the most trustworthy distributor of retail financial services and products with a pan-India presence. To achieve this ambitious target of expanding operations, he plans to add more retail financial services to the platform such as digital savings account, mutual funds, investments and tax planning.

In addition to being a passionate and motivated leader and finance professional, Gaurav loves driving and exploring new places by road-travel. He also enjoys spending time in the company of his friends and family.