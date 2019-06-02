Abdul Sait kick-started his first entrepreneurial initiative – BasketOption Pvt Ltd - a risk and wealth management company, in 2004 while he was studying MBA. A serial entrepreneur since then, he has to his credit 20 successful ventures, each moving towards leadership positions in their respective domains. With exceptional management, communication and oratorial skills, he has plunged headlong into Passion Connect as he believes that tapping innate talent, passion in people gives not only enormous satisfaction, but also opens up business opportunities. His fundamental belief is ‘Success against all odds is real success.' An outstanding orator, he has been a distinguished speaker in top B-Schools of India, inspiring everyone he meets. Abdul is also an active member of the networking forums like TIE, NHRD, BNI and pride himself in representing as the cultural ambassador to Canada as a part of Rotary Club's Cultural Exchange Program.