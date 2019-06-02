Abhay Tandon is leading Innovation in India for AbInBev. He has been associated with startups for the last 6 years. He was previously managing the Target Accelerator program - India as part of the Innovation & Strategy team in Target Corporation. He is also a startup mentor and technology evangelist; and is associated as a startup mentor with multiple accelerators/ incubators etc. He is a stakeholder with 2 startups as an advisor as well. Abhay has also worked in the past with Tracxn – Head of Evangelism & Partnerships and Scaale Group (Scaale Capital and Cross Border Angels) and is a proud alumnus of SPJIMR, Mumbai.