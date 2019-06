Abhijeet Satapathy is an IIT-KGP graduate who decided to strike it big down under with Rio Tinto in Australia. His wanderlust quenched after six long years, he then decided to get an MBA from Harvard Business School. Having done a ghar-wapsi since, he has been interested in the Indian consumer space for start-ups focusing particularly on platform/aggregator models. He is still in search of the right career opportunity to take up.