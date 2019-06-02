Abhijit is an IIM Calcutta and an MIT Sloan alumnus. His Master thesis at MIT focused on money market fund structures in Asia. Between his time at IIM and MIT, he worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Bank of NY Mellon as part of their global markets teams handling sales and markets product development. Post MIT, he worked with Citibank across NY, Dubai and Singapore. His last role with Citi was in regional risk oversight where he managed complex Asia portfolios across the Institutional and Private bank space. He has now started Upraise.in with a focus on making financial products which focus not only at returns but also on risk minimization.