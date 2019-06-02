CEO & Co-founder at Monjin – My Online Job Interview, India’s leading on-demand interview platform that uses digital and video assessment to let candidates showcase their skills and personality. As the CEO at the futuristic talent acquisition corporation, Abhijeet is responsible for driving all facets of the business. Through Monjin, he is on a mission to recognize the world’s leading professionals and create a skills standardisation platform by democratising assessments. He holds advanced capabilities and expertise in artificial intelligence as well as human resources.