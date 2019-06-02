Abhik Shome is a leading business consultant and a Marketing Technology thought leader in his space. As CEO of Brand Bridge Solutions, a digital marketing agency, Abhik is quoted regularly in mainstream media outlets. As a contributor to Inc.com and other news outlets, Abhik is a leading advocate of entrepreneurship. Abhik is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Starting Idea, a growth marketing magazine giving actionable strategies and tools for the modern day entrepreneur. Abhik is also the Senior Editor of Model UN.news, a press credentialed newswire out of the United Nations. Brand Bridge Solutions maintains office in New York City & New Delhi. Tweet to Abhik at @shomeabhik and @thestartingidea