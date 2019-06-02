EDITIONS
Abhinav Tyagi
Abhinav Tyagi is CEO and Founder of Petdom, an application to adopt a dog and buy a subscription box called PaWish for their dog. He has 3 years of the product management experience with companies like TIL and CarWale.
The future of retail in an increasingly O2O commerce world

by Abhinav Tyagi
11th Apr 2019 · 7 min read
6 ways to implement Swachh Bharat Mission in a district to make villages open defecation free

by Aishwarya Mishra
5th Feb 2018 · 6 min read
Everything you need to know about chatbots

by Abhinav Tyagi
27th Sep 2016 · 6 min read