Abhishek Agarwal is Senior Vice President (Global Delivery) of The Judge Group. He is a dynamic leader with more than 17 years of extensive cross-functional experience with some of the most trusted global brands such as The Judge Group, L&T Infotech, LiquidHub, Birlasoft, and Genpact. Abhishek is responsible for the launch and oversight of Judge India, a key component of Judge’s global delivery strategy.