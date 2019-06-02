Abishek has been an early stage technology investor with multiple years of experience investing in frontier tech. In his most recent stint, he led AI investments at Exfinity Venture Partners as part of the founding team. Some of the investments that he led and was on board/ observer are Mad Street Den, Yobi.ai, iQlect, Locus, MarianaIQ and Absentia. He also supported the management teams of 10+ startups of Exfinity portfolio in various aspects of fundraising, strategy, hiring, etc. Prior to this, he led angel investments at Unilazer Ventures, the PE arm of the family office of Indian media industry veteran Ronnie Screwvala, where he managed a portfolio of 8 companies. He also has had a brief stint as an investment banker at Intellecap and as a software developer in TCS. Abishek is an Electronics Engineer from Mumbai University and an MBA from IIM-Bangalore.