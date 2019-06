Abraham Moses is The General Manager of Mindtree Foundation and drives CSR activities across the organization. He has been with Mindtree since its inception and was previously heading Administration and Facilities till 2010. Prior to Mindtree, Abraham was heading Administration in Wipro and has an experience of over 35 years in the IT industry. In 2012, he was conferred with the “Good Samaritan” philanthropy award by Forbes India magazine.