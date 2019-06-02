Adit is an IIT Delhi grad and hails from Delhi. Since the early days of college, Adit grew fond of Artificial Intelligence and it's ability to surpass human limitations. While still in college, Adit Co-Created an algorithm that could summarize a 100-page article within seconds. He believes that if computers understand language, it will forever change how everyone experiences computing. He also believes that 10 years from now, you’ll be able to just think & get stuff done!! In lieu of this grander vision, Adit has set out to build Leena AI, an enterprise virtual assistant for employees of medium & large enterprises.