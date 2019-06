Adithya Bharadwaj is an Associate in the investment team of Stakeboat Capital, a Series B focussed private equity fund based in Chennai. He is Chartered Accountant by qualification and is also rank holder in CMA examinations. An investor by day and a writer by night, Adithya is a voracious reader and his favourite topics include economics, history, politics and literary fiction. He teaches whenever time permits and has actively mentored several start-ups during the growth and funding stages.