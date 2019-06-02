Mr. Aditya Berlia, Co-Founder and Pro-Chancellor of the Apeejay Stya University and a member of the Management Board of the Svrán Group and the Apeejay Stya Group, is a young entrepreneur, educationist and a prolific writer. A multi-faceted personality who balances his role in the corporate world with his philanthropic dedication to education, Mr. Berlia has to his credits several innovative industrial, entrepreneurial and educational initiatives, both in India and abroad. As a serial entrepreneur, Mr. Aditya Berlia has set up several companies and start-ups that offer niche solutions in areas of industrial innovation.