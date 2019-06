Aditya Misra, Associate, Investments, Omidyar Network India At Omidyar Network India, Aditya is responsible for sourcing, evaluating, and managing investments in Emerging Tech. Prior to joining Omidyar Network India, Aditya was co-founder and CBO at GetFocus, a company offering contextual marketing solutions for mobile applications. Aditya was previously an associate at A.T. Kearney and has received his B. Tech from IIT, Bombay.